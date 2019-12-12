Report: West Ham admire Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United are interested in Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi as they weigh up life after Manuel Pellegrini.

The Hammers lost 3-1 to Arsenal on Monday night, piling the pressure on Pellegrini once again after a run of one win in 10 games.

West Ham have taken just five points in that run, and Pellegrini desperately needs a result against Southampton this weekend to avoid the sack.

It's claimed that Eddie Howe, Chris Hughton and David Moyes are on West Ham's shortlist, but they also admire Lazio boss Inzaghi.

Inzaghi, 43, may have often been in the shadow of brother Pippo as players, but there's no doubting who has become the better manager.

The Lazio boss is currently challenging for the Serie A title, with seven wins in a row taking them to within five points of leader Inter Milan.

For that reason, it's claimed that Inzaghi is unlikely to leave his post for West Ham right now, and they may have to wait until the summer to have a chance.

The Italian is a name to keep an eye on though, with West Ham eyeing what could be an ambitious appointment if they land Inzaghi.