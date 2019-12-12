Report: Unai Emery wants Premier League job after Everton talks

Everton have reportedly held talks with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

According to ESPN, Unai Emery wants a Premier League job having held talks with Everton – but he may not actually land the job at Goodison Park.

Emery lost his job as Arsenal boss at the end of November, having gone on a run of seven Premier League games without a win.

The 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt was the final straw as Emery was sacked, but he's at least in contention for a swift return to management.

Emery has allegedly held talks about a move to Everton, after they sacked Marco Silva last week, but it's thought that the Toffees are set to go elsewhere with their next appointment.

That isn't deterring Emery though, as he is believed to be keen on managing in the Premier League for his next job, despite interest back in his native Spain.

Emery allegedly feels that he has improved his communication in English, which was a problem at Arsenal, and feels he has a point to prove after his struggles at Arsenal.

It may not be Everton for Emery, but with West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini under huge pressure, there could be another opening to come very soon.