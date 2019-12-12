Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Unai Emery wants Premier League job after Everton talks

Olly Dawes
Arsenal Manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League match between Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium, London on Thursday 28th November 2019.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton have reportedly held talks with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Unai Emery manager of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to ESPN, Unai Emery wants a Premier League job having held talks with Everton – but he may not actually land the job at Goodison Park.

Emery lost his job as Arsenal boss at the end of November, having gone on a run of seven Premier League games without a win.

 

The 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt was the final straw as Emery was sacked, but he's at least in contention for a swift return to management.

Emery has allegedly held talks about a move to Everton, after they sacked Marco Silva last week, but it's thought that the Toffees are set to go elsewhere with their next appointment.

That isn't deterring Emery though, as he is believed to be keen on managing in the Premier League for his next job, despite interest back in his native Spain.

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League match between Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium, London on Thursday 28th November 2019.

Emery allegedly feels that he has improved his communication in English, which was a problem at Arsenal, and feels he has a point to prove after his struggles at Arsenal.

It may not be Everton for Emery, but with West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini under huge pressure, there could be another opening to come very soon.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal and Unai Emery the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch