Report shares what Michael Edwards thinks about Minamino

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign Takumi Minamino.

According to Goal, Liverpool will beat Manchester United to the signing Red Bull Salzburg attacker Takumi Minamino – and Michael Edwards is a huge fan.

The Reds have faced Minamino twice in the Champions League this season, and he impressed in both games, even registering a goal and an assist at Anfield earlier this term.

Minamino, 24, has hit nine goals and 11 assists in just 22 games this season, and he now looks set for a big move to Liverpool.

It's claimed that the Reds will activate a £7.25million release clause in Minamino's contract, meaning he can make a bargain move in January.

The report adds that Manchester United had wanted to sign Minamino, but Liverpool have swooped in to leave their old rivals beaten.

Sporting director Michael Edwards is thought to be a huge fan, and even thinks that Minamino is actually worth three times the £7.25million fee Liverpool will be paying, meaning he thinks the Japanese star is worth closer to £22million.

That just goes to show what a bargain Minamino is, and this looks to be an absolute masterstroke from Edwards and co ahead of the January window.

With great energy as well as the ability to play wide, as a striker, a false nine or as a number 10, Minamino looks to be perfect for Jurgen Klopp, and after facing the Reds twice this season, his next trip to Anfield should be as a Liverpool player.