Report shares how much Liverpool think £7.25m Takumi Minamino is actually worth

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool are set to beat Marseille and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to the Red Bull Salzburg star.

Bayern Munich are still hopeful of luring Red Bull Salzburg star Takumi Minamino to the Allianz Arena though Liverpool are clear favourites to secure the signature of an exciting attacker with a £7.25 million release clause, as reported by The Guardian.

One third of Salzburg’s much-vaunted front three, the Japan international has joined Erling Braut Haaland and Hwang-Hee Chan in the gossip columns with reports all over the UK suggesting that a move to Anfield is imminent ahead of the January transfer window.

The diminutive, quick-footed Minamino floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee on Tuesday night even if Salzburg did suffer a Champions League knockout at Jurgen Klopp’s hands, and his eye-catching display has seemingly paved the way for Asian football’s superstar-in-waiting to join forces with Mo Salah and co on Merseyside.

The Guardian reports that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are interested, along with a Marseille side flying high in Ligue 1, though Liverpool are confident of tying up a five-year deal in the coming days.

ESPN, meanwhile, claims that Serie A clubs were interested in Minamino too, thanks in part to his impressive tally of nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Jesse Marsch’s explosive young side.

Interestingly, Liverpool believe that Minamino is worth around £20 million in today’s market according to ESPN. But, thanks to a very affordable release clause, they are set to get their man for about £13 million less.