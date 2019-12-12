Quick links

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

Bundesliga

Premier League

Report shares how much Liverpool think £7.25m Takumi Minamino is actually worth

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates following his sides victory in the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield on May 07,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool are set to beat Marseille and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to the Red Bull Salzburg star.

Takumi Minamino of Japan celebrates the second goal during the international friendly match between Japan and Costa Rica at Suita City Football Stadium on September 11, 2018 in Suita,...

Bayern Munich are still hopeful of luring Red Bull Salzburg star Takumi Minamino to the Allianz Arena though Liverpool are clear favourites to secure the signature of an exciting attacker with a £7.25 million release clause, as reported by The Guardian.

One third of Salzburg’s much-vaunted front three, the Japan international has joined Erling Braut Haaland and Hwang-Hee Chan in the gossip columns with reports all over the UK suggesting that a move to Anfield is imminent ahead of the January transfer window.

 

The diminutive, quick-footed Minamino floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee on Tuesday night even if Salzburg did suffer a Champions League knockout at Jurgen Klopp’s hands, and his eye-catching display has seemingly paved the way for Asian football’s superstar-in-waiting to join forces with Mo Salah and co on Merseyside.

The Guardian reports that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are interested, along with a Marseille side flying high in Ligue 1, though Liverpool are confident of tying up a five-year deal in the coming days.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool attacks Takumi Minamino of Salzburg during the Group E UEFA Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December...

ESPN, meanwhile, claims that Serie A clubs were interested in Minamino too, thanks in part to his impressive tally of nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Jesse Marsch’s explosive young side.

Interestingly, Liverpool believe that Minamino is worth around £20 million in today’s market according to ESPN. But, thanks to a very affordable release clause, they are set to get their man for about £13 million less.

Takumi Minamino of Salzburg takes the ball followed by Trent Alexander Arnold of Liverpool during the Group E UEFA Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch