Report: Sebastien Haller believes he is being made the scapegoat at West Ham United

Subhankar Mondal
Sebastien Haller of West Ham United goes past Leander Dendonker during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux on December 04, 2019 in...
Sebastien Haller is struggling at West Ham United at the moment.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Sebastien Haller of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux...

According to The Sun, West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller is “upset” that he is being blamed for the team’s current problem.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the 25-year-old believes that he has been made the “scapegoat” for his disappointing performance in front of goal, and thinks that he has not received the service needed and has not been played to his strengths.

The Frenchman - signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by The Sun to be worth £45 million - has scored four goals and provided one assist in 15 Premier League appearances for the Hammers so far this season, according to WhoScored.

 

West Ham United struggles

West Ham are having a disappointing season, and manager Manuel Pellegrini is under pressure.

The Hammers are as low as 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 16 points from 16 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

While West Ham do have a good squad, the players are underperforming, and there is a danger that they could be relegated to the Championship.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09:Sebastien Haller of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London,...

