Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers and Celtic want Dylan Reid

Olly Dawes
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC (R) greets Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers want to lure Dylan Reid to Ibrox - but face a battle with Celtic.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers and Celtic are interested in signing St Mirren talent Dylan Reid – but face competition from Bayern Munich and even Benfica.

With memories of Ryan Gauld's move from Dundee United to Sporting still somewhat fresh in the mind, it's interesting to see Scottish talents be picked up abroad.

Subscribe

 

Celtic defender Liam Morrison quit the club over the summer to join Bayern, and they're seemingly back in the hunt for another Scot in teenage midfielder Reid.

The 14-year-old has allegedly impressed in St Mirren's youth setup, and has spent time training in Portugal with Benfica as the race for his signature hots up.

Rangers and Celtic are both keen to keep him in Scotland, but they will know they face a massive battle with those two European giants.

A general view inside Celtic Park is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United...

Reid was capped by Scotland's Under-16's last month, and St Mirren's head of youth Allan McManus has admitted that Reid is doing 'extremely well' and big clubs are keen.

Rangers and Celtic fit into that category too, and will just have to hope that the lure of staying in Scotland can help one of them win the race.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC (R) greets Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch