Report: Rangers and Celtic want Dylan Reid

Rangers want to lure Dylan Reid to Ibrox - but face a battle with Celtic.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers and Celtic are interested in signing St Mirren talent Dylan Reid – but face competition from Bayern Munich and even Benfica.

With memories of Ryan Gauld's move from Dundee United to Sporting still somewhat fresh in the mind, it's interesting to see Scottish talents be picked up abroad.

Subscribe

Celtic defender Liam Morrison quit the club over the summer to join Bayern, and they're seemingly back in the hunt for another Scot in teenage midfielder Reid.

The 14-year-old has allegedly impressed in St Mirren's youth setup, and has spent time training in Portugal with Benfica as the race for his signature hots up.

Rangers and Celtic are both keen to keep him in Scotland, but they will know they face a massive battle with those two European giants.

Reid was capped by Scotland's Under-16's last month, and St Mirren's head of youth Allan McManus has admitted that Reid is doing 'extremely well' and big clubs are keen.

Rangers and Celtic fit into that category too, and will just have to hope that the lure of staying in Scotland can help one of them win the race.