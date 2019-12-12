Report: Marcel Brands still having big say over Everton's next boss

Everton are still on the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Marco Silva.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton director of football Marcel Brands is still having a big say over who the club’s next manager is.

There had been some suggestions that Brands was having little influence over Everton’s managerial search, following the departure of Marco Silva.

However, the Echo suggests that these reports are wide of the mark.

Indeed, the local paper claims that Brands is actually having a strong influence over who becomes Everton’s next manager.

That could be a relief to Everton fans, who are hoping that they can continue to be a harmonious unit, after Silva’s departure.

Silva and Brands generally enjoyed a good relationship during the Portuguese boss’s time at Goodison Park, even though Everton have under performed this season.

Brands actually fought to keep Silva at the club for longer according to the Daily Telegraph, but Everton decided to part company with him.

That decision has arguably already been vindicated, as the Toffees were much improved in a victory over Chelsea in their last outing.

Everton are now on the hunt for a new permanent manager, with the Echo suggesting that Carlo Ancelotti could be near the head of the queue.