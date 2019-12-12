Quick links

Report: Marcel Brands still having big say over Everton's next boss

John Verrall
Director of Football of Everton Marcel Brands attends the pre-season friendly match between Everton and Valencia at Goodison Park on August 4, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Everton are still on the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Marco Silva.

Director of Football of Everton FC, Marcel Brands looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on September 21, 2019 in Liverpool,...

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton director of football Marcel Brands is still having a big say over who the club’s next manager is.

There had been some suggestions that Brands was having little influence over Everton’s managerial search, following the departure of Marco Silva.

However, the Echo suggests that these reports are wide of the mark.

Indeed, the local paper claims that Brands is actually having a strong influence over who becomes Everton’s next manager.

 

That could be a relief to Everton fans, who are hoping that they can continue to be a harmonious unit, after Silva’s departure.

Silva and Brands generally enjoyed a good relationship during the Portuguese boss’s time at Goodison Park, even though Everton have under performed this season.

Everton Director of Football, Marcel Brands looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, United...

Brands actually fought to keep Silva at the club for longer according to the Daily Telegraph, but Everton decided to part company with him.

That decision has arguably already been vindicated, as the Toffees were much improved in a victory over Chelsea in their last outing.

Everton are now on the hunt for a new permanent manager, with the Echo suggesting that Carlo Ancelotti could be near the head of the queue.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

