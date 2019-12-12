Quick links

Report: Luis Campos helped Joao Sacramento win Spurs move

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur and assistant head coach Joao Sacramento
Tottenham Hotspur brought in Joao Sacramento as their new assistant boss.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur and assistant head coach Joao Sacramento

According to The Times, Lille sporting director Luis Campos ended up playing a role in Joao Sacramento leaving the club for Tottenham Hotspur.

This story goes back to 2009, as Sacramento wrote a report on Spurs boss Jose Mourinho whilst studying at the University of Glamorgan.

Sacramento – then aged just 19 – sent that report onto Mourinho, who was managing Inter Milan at the time, and they now work together at Spurs.

 

Sacramento was appointed as Mourinho's assistant when he became Spurs boss last month, and it turns out that Campos played a role.

Campos and Mourinho are good friends, hence the Tottenham boss wanting to lure him from Lille to North London, as reported by The Guardian.

It's now claimed that Campos orchestrated a meeting between Sacramento and Mourinho last year, knowing that Sacramento was a huge fan of the Spurs boss.

Lille's coach Joao Sacramento

It turned out that Mourinho was essentially interviewing Sacramento to become his new right-hand man when he returned to management, with Rui Faria unavailable.

Campos helped further Sacramento's career even though he knew it would see him leave Lille, but there's now a strong chance the trio will end up reuniting at Tottenham together in 2020.

Luis Campos of Lille LOSC

