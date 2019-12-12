Report: Liverpool close on bargain deal for Takumi Minamino

Liverpool are reportedly ramping up their efforts to sign Takumi Minamino.

According to The Times, Liverpool are accelerating their move for Red Bull Salzburg attacker Takumi Minamino – and want to land him for just £7.25million in January.

The Reds faced Salzburg in the Champions League this week, claiming a 2-0 win as Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah scored.

Erling Braut Haaland was kept quiet, but Liverpool appear to have been attracted to one of his Salzburg teammates in attacker Minamino.

It's claimed that Jurgen Klopp has been left 'thrilled' by Minamino's displays this season, including in two games against Liverpool, having registered a goal and an assist at Anfield earlier this season.

The report notes that Liverpool were hoping to move for Minamino next summer, but having learned of a bargain £7.25million release clause in his contract, they're closing on a January move.

That's sensational value, given that you can barely sign a decent Championship attacker for that price now, never mind one of Minamino's quality.

The 24-year-old has racked up nine goals and 11 assists in 22 games this season, showing great pace, skill and creativity, whilst his ability to play anywhere across the front line or as an attacking midfield makes him a perfect fit for Klopp's attack.

Add in Minamino's commercial potential over in Japan, and it seems that Liverpool have found an absolute bargain – and they'll now be trying to force a deal over the line in the coming weeks.