Report: Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur want Reegan Mimnaugh

Olly Dawes
Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly fancy Hamilton Academical ace Reegan Mimnaugh.

According to The Herald, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are in the race to sign Hamilton Academical midfielder Reegan Mimnaugh.

Mimnaugh, 17, has been coming up through the Accies ranks in recent times, and made his first-team debut last season against Celtic.

 
 

The midfielder – who can also play at centre back – has shown potential with Hamilton, making eight first-team appearances last season, but it hasn't gone quite as well this term.

Mimnaugh has only played for the first team twice, and is back down in their reserves, but did score against Dunfermline on Tuesday afternoon.

It now seems that clubs are taking a look at Mimnaugh, with Leeds United, Fulham and even Tottenham Hotspur claimed to be keen.

Mimnaugh's deal expires at the end of the season, meaning the three English clubs could sense a potential bargain with the contract rebel midfielder.

Taking a punt on a player of Mimnaugh's potential makes sense on the cheap, and the young Scot could find himself with a number of offers come 2020.

