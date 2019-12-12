Quick links

Report: Jose Mourinho confident over signing Luis Campos for Tottenham

Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Luis Campos, as they look to bring in the Lille transfer chief.

According to the Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is still optimistic he’ll be able to sign Luis Campos from Lille.

Campos is currently working as sporting director of Lille, but as soon as Mourinho arrived at Spurs he wanted to bring the sporting director to North London with him.

Tottenham have been unable to get Campos yet, but there is a determination from Mourinho to land the Lille man in the near future.

 

Campos is also wanted by Chelsea, but Mourinho is said to believe that getting the Portuguese transfer chief will be possible.

Campos has performed some outstanding work at Lille, where he identified the talents of the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Fabinho and Bernardo Silva.

Lille's Portuguese sports director Luis Campos is seen prior the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Lille, at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse, southern France, on October 19,...

Spurs feel that bringing in Campos could be vital to helping them land some of the top talents across Europe before they reach peak value.

Campos is now expected make his mind up over his future at Lille at the end of the season.

That may not make too much impact on Spurs, as Mourinho’s side are unlikely to spend in the January transfer window anyway.

If Tottenham were to snap up Campos it could have an extremely big impact on the North London side. 

Spurs are far from the biggest spenders in the Premier League, which means Campos's eye for a bargain could be vital. 

Mourinho has already expressed big ambitions for the future at Tottenham, and Campos's arrival could help bring some of the world's top talents to Hotspur Way. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

