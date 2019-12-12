Report: Jose Mourinho confident over signing Luis Campos for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Luis Campos, as they look to bring in the Lille transfer chief.

According to the Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is still optimistic he’ll be able to sign Luis Campos from Lille.

Campos is currently working as sporting director of Lille, but as soon as Mourinho arrived at Spurs he wanted to bring the sporting director to North London with him.

Tottenham have been unable to get Campos yet, but there is a determination from Mourinho to land the Lille man in the near future.

Campos is also wanted by Chelsea, but Mourinho is said to believe that getting the Portuguese transfer chief will be possible.

Campos has performed some outstanding work at Lille, where he identified the talents of the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Fabinho and Bernardo Silva.

Spurs feel that bringing in Campos could be vital to helping them land some of the top talents across Europe before they reach peak value.

Campos is now expected make his mind up over his future at Lille at the end of the season.

That may not make too much impact on Spurs, as Mourinho’s side are unlikely to spend in the January transfer window anyway.

If Tottenham were to snap up Campos it could have an extremely big impact on the North London side.

Spurs are far from the biggest spenders in the Premier League, which means Campos's eye for a bargain could be vital.

Mourinho has already expressed big ambitions for the future at Tottenham, and Campos's arrival could help bring some of the world's top talents to Hotspur Way.