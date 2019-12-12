Report: Everton really like Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

Everton are reportedly keen on Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

According to Sky Sports, Everton hold an interest in signing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake amid claims Chelsea or Manchester City could sign him.

The Toffees are managerless at the moment having sacked Marco Silva, but may still be making plans for the January transfer window.

Marcel Brands and co spent much of the summer searching for a centre back after losing loanee Kurt Zouma back to Chelsea, but they came up short.

A central defender is likely to be the priority come January, and it's now claimed that they really admire Bournemouth ace Ake.

Brands will be familiar with his fellow Dutchman, and luring Ake to Goodison Park would be a huge coup, strengthening the Everton back line immediately.

The problems for Everton would be their own league position right now, and that massive Premier League sides are looking to sign him too.

Sky's own report notes how Manchester City want him in January, whilst – as noted by The Telegraph – Chelsea have a huge advantage over everybody given that they have a £40million buy-back clause in Ake's deal.

That means the Blues can jump the queue to sign Ake for a fee below his market value, so Everton beating off such huge competition seems unlikely.