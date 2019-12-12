Report: Everton hold talks with Carlo Ancelotti’s representatives before Arsenal

Both Arsenal and Everton are reportedly interested in Carlo Ancelotti.

According to The Sun, Everton have held talks with representatives of Carlo Ancelotti before Arsenal.

Ancelotti is without a managerial job at the moment following his recent departure from Italian club Napoli.

The Sun has claimed that both Arsenal and Everton are interested in appointing the former Chelsea boss as their new manager.

According to the British tabloid, Ancelotti’s representatives flew into London on Wednesday night to hold talks with Everton before Arsenal.

The report has claimed that the Italian tactician - who is one of the best mangers in the world - is open to taking charge of the Toffees, who are willing to hand him a two-and-a-half year contract and funds in the next two transfer windows.

It has also been reported that there are “concerns” at Arsenal whether the 60-year-old is the right manager for the Gunners.

Blockbuster managerial appointment

If Everton are able to convince Ancelotti to take charge of the Merseyside outfit, then he would be a blockbuster appointment.

The Italian is a serial winner, having won Serie A and the Champions League with AC Milan, the Premier League and the FA Cup with Chelsea, the Ligue 1 title at Paris Saint-Germain, the Champions League at Real Madrid, and the Bundesliga when he was the manager of Bayern Munich.