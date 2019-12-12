Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace want £80m for Chelsea target Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on December 7, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is reportedly on Chelsea’s radar.

According to The Guardian, Crystal Palace will demand £80 million as transfer fee for Chelsea target Wilfried Zaha.

It has been reported that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants to bring Zaha to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

The former England international midfielder has reportedly been given a £150 million transfer budget.

 

However, according to the report, it will not be easy for Chelsea to secure the services of the former Manchester United winger.

Palace reportedly want as much as £80m as transfer fee and will not accept a lower price.

Good signing for Chelsea?

Zaha is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and would make the Chelsea attack much better.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist in 16 Premier League matches for Palace so far this season.

Chelsea are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, and Zaha would enhance their chances of doing just that.

