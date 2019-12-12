Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Jr compares himself to Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling once struggled in front of goal but is now one of the best players in the Premier League.

Real Madrid's Brazilian attacker Vinicius Jr spoke to Marca in the aftermath of his side's 3-1 victory against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The youngster opened his account in the competition last night in Belgium to help his side pick up the three points. Vinicius has been heavily criticised for his lack of end product in the final third despite catching the eye of fans with his incredible pace and dribbling skills.

UOL reported three months ago that Arsenal were impressed by his qualities and attempted to sign him but they failed to do so. The report claimed that the Gunners' technical director, Edu, attempted to bring him to North London but the move was shut down immediately by Real Madrid.

The Brazilian joined the Galacticos at the start of last season from Flamengo and managed to score three goals and provide 12 assists in all competitions. The difference in the ratio between goals and assists looked to be a cause of concern for Real Madrid fans but Vinicius highlighted an example to show why he will come good.

"I don't play to score. I play to help the team. Sterling at City also had trouble scoring goals. I left Brazil very early and I'm working hard to do great things," he said.

The Brazilian certainly has a point regarding Sterling with the Englishman struggling initially to find the net on a consistent basis. The now Manchester City man failed to get to double digits in the Premier League in his first six seasons but he has now transformed into a goal machine.

Sterling has scored 43 goals in the Premier League alone since the start of the 2017/18 campaign and is now one of the best players in the league. Vinicius, still only 19, has a lot of time to get to the level Sterling is at right now. The Brazilian certainly has the quality but it is too early to judge his goal-scoring prowess.