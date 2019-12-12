Rangers winger Glenn Middleton still in loan club's plans

The Rangers winger was allowed to leave Ibrox on a temporary basis by Steven Gerrard.

The Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is still in the plans of his loan club's manager.

Middleton was allowed to leave Rangers on a season-long deal at the start of the season and played eight times for his temporary employers, Hibernian, up until the end of October.

But he has failed to appear in a matchday squad since then, in which time Hibs have experienced an upturn in fortunes under their newly-appointed boss, Jack Ross.

The 19-year-old's lack of action sparked talk of an early return to Rangers.

But asked about both Middleton and another recent absentee, Josh Vela, Ross told the Edinburgh Evening Times: “Both of them have been slightly unfortunate in that I came into a team that had won the previous game and I didn’t have much time to begin with so we kept the continuity.

“The results were positive in the first few games and then although we had a disappointing result against Ross County last Wednesday, a lot of the performance was positive. I didn’t come in with any preconceived ideas about any player. I was judging them all as I found them, and certainly since I came in I’ve not ruled any players out.

“Those two have just been a little bit unfortunate that they’ve found themselves in that position. They’re certainly not out of the plans.”

Middleton made a promising start to life under Steven Gerrard at Rangers but saw his game time significantly reduce in the new year.

Rangers have since signed a number of players in the young Scot's position, including Jordan Jones, Sheyi Ojo, Brandon Barker and Ryan Kent.

As well as Middleton, the Gers have wingers Jake Hastie and Josh McPake on loan at other clubs.