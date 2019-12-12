Rangers fans are messaging Kai Kennedy over Ibrox exit talk

The Rangers youngster is said to train with Steven Gerrard's Ibrox first team.

Some Rangers supporters are replying to one Ibrox youngster's Instagram post urging him to stay in Glasgow.

The Rangers academy product, Kai Kennedy, was this week linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs - as The Daily Record reported that Manchester City and Bayern Munich are looking to sign him, with Roma also keen.

Kennedy will not be 18 until March, but is already said to train with Steven Gerrard's Rangers first team on a regular basis.

Subscribe

And after the winger posted the following image on Instagram yesterday, several Rangers fans have been in touch - hoping to avoid another Billy Gilmour situation (which saw Gilmour prised away from Ibrox in 2017 by Chelsea)...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ kaikennedyy on Dec 11, 2019 at 11:55am PST

curtis.rfc Stay at Rangers Kai, phenomenal talent and you’ll be integrated into the first team nimmo1984 A picture says a thousand words. The lads staying where he is union_gers Stay at the famous, dont do a gilmour jacksmith__04 Dont Leave Us Like Gilmore Thank u sophi_ro_ Don’t leave us

A few fans on Twitter have also had their say on the rumour...

If,as reported, Bayern Munich and Man City might be interested in Kai Kennedy is this another Billy Gilmour situation? — Stuart Welsh (@StuartWelsh4) December 11, 2019

Kai Kennedy is wanted by Bayern Munich and Man City. Why on earth would he swap Rangers for those two diddy clubs? — ᒪᎥᗩᗰ (@LiamWATP) December 10, 2019

Kennedy is under contract for another 18 months at Rangers, whom it is claimed are locked in talks with the teenager regarding an extension.

Rangers supporters - can the Gers avoid a repeat of the Gilmour situation with Kennedy?