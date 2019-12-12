Quick links

Rangers fans are messaging Kai Kennedy over Ibrox exit talk

9th September 2017, Ibrox Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Rangers versus Dundee; General view of Ibrox, home of Rangers
The Rangers youngster is said to train with Steven Gerrard's Ibrox first team.

Some Rangers supporters are replying to one Ibrox youngster's Instagram post urging him to stay in Glasgow.

The Rangers academy product, Kai Kennedy, was this week linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs - as The Daily Record reported that Manchester City and Bayern Munich are looking to sign him, with Roma also keen.

 

Kennedy will not be 18 until March, but is already said to train with Steven Gerrard's Rangers first team on a regular basis.

And after the winger posted the following image on Instagram yesterday, several Rangers fans have been in touch - hoping to avoid another Billy Gilmour situation (which saw Gilmour prised away from Ibrox in 2017 by Chelsea)...  

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @ kaikennedyy on

 

curtis.rfc

Stay at Rangers Kai, phenomenal talent and you’ll be integrated into the first team

nimmo1984

A picture says a thousand words. The lads staying where he is

union_gers

Stay at the famous, dont do a gilmour

jacksmith__04

Dont Leave Us Like Gilmore Thank u

sophi_ro_

Don’t leave us

 

A few fans on Twitter have also had their say on the rumour...

 

 

 

Kennedy is under contract for another 18 months at Rangers, whom it is claimed are locked in talks with the teenager regarding an extension.

Rangers supporters - can the Gers avoid a repeat of the Gilmour situation with Kennedy?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

