Queens Park Rangers fans praise Tottenham Hotspur-owned Luke Amos

Luke Amos, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, played well for Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tottenham Hotspur-owned midfielder Luke Amos against Birmingham City.

Amos started for QPR in their Championship game against Birmingham away from home in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old midfielder played until the second minute of injury time, as Mark Warburton’s side won 2-0.

The youngster played well in the middle of the park, looked sharp and solid, and had a good game overall.

According to WhoScored, the former England Under-18 international played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 89.2%, won one header, took 49 touches, and made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

Amos, who joined QPR on loan from Tottenham in the summer transfer window, has made nine starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship so far this season, according to WhoScored.

QPR fans were impressed with the display produced by Amos against Birmingham and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Not been a big fan so far this season but tonight my MOM...Luke Amos. Superb 90mins shift put in #QPR — Rossi Bargent (@RossiB11) December 11, 2019

Amos with a very good game this evening #QPR https://t.co/PZwotAslXD — Terry Arnold (@TerryArnoldDXB) December 11, 2019

Amos, Eze, BOS brilliant. Important win on the road #QPR — Freddie M (@_freddiem) December 11, 2019

What a great defensive performance that was. Fantastic. Grant Hall with his best performance in a Rangers shirt! Captains performance. BFG brilliant. Thought Amos and Cameron were also very good. Bright . Enjoyed that. Ursss #qpr — Ben Platt (@bplatt23) December 11, 2019

GET IN LADS Solid Performance, another clean sheet , excellent stuff, Leinster was a rock , Hugh/Amos were excellent in midfield , BOS’s goal so happy with that #BIRQPR @QPR #QPR — Shawn (@MoistStrawberry) December 11, 2019

Unbelievably ugly at times but capped off with a beauty of a goal. Back to back clean sheets, great shifts from Amos & Bright, Hall MOTM for me. Great result! Well in R’sss #QPR — Tom Hyland (@TomHyland4) December 11, 2019

2 clean sheets in a row, absolutely love it. Thoroughly warranted as well. Masterclass from Hally, won everything and communicated with Leistner well. Amos and Pugh with tidy performances and an unreal goal from Bright, hope he keeps this form up, been great last few games. #QPR — Oli (@oliqpr) December 11, 2019

"What the hell is he doing?"

Saw Hugill on the bench and thought that.



"I get it "

Me 90 minutes later. A game where Amos fought for everything and was hugely impactful.



Amazing result and performance from every single player. Great work #QPR — Craig Taub (@craigtaub) December 11, 2019