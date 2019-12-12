Quick links

Queens Park Rangers

Championship

Queens Park Rangers fans praise Tottenham Hotspur-owned Luke Amos

Subhankar Mondal
Sammy Ameobi of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Luke Amos, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, played well for Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

Luke Amos of QPR tackles 22 - Andre Ayew of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on August...

Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tottenham Hotspur-owned midfielder Luke Amos against Birmingham City.

Amos started for QPR in their Championship game against Birmingham away from home in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old midfielder played until the second minute of injury time, as Mark Warburton’s side won 2-0.

 

The youngster played well in the middle of the park, looked sharp and solid, and had a good game overall.

According to WhoScored, the former England Under-18 international played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 89.2%, won one header, took 49 touches, and made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

Amos, who joined QPR on loan from Tottenham in the summer transfer window, has made nine starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers at Bet365 Stadium on August 3, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

QPR fans were impressed with the display produced by Amos against Birmingham and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Sammy Ameobi of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch