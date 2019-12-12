Predicted Rangers XI v Young Boys at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in Europa League action this evening.

Sheyi Ojo of Rangers

Rangers will be looking to put the disappointment of losing to Celtic behind them when they take on Young Boys at Ibrox this evening.

Steven Gerrard’s side suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final last weekend.

The Gers are back in action on Thursday evening when they lock horns with Young Boys at Ibrox in Europa League Group G.

Rangers will progress to the knockout rounds of the competition if they draw the match, and manager Gerrard will be determined to make sure that the team take at least a point from the encounter.

With Filip Helander injured, Nikola Katic is set to replace him in central defence and will partner Connor Goldson.

Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack will be the three midfielders, with Alfredo Morelos retaining his place in the team upfront.

While it would be tempted to drop the Colombia international striker after his failure from the penalty spot against Celtic and the number of chances he squandered, he has been superb in Europe so far this season, scoring eight goals in eight Europa League games (including qualifiers), according to WhoScored.

Ryan Kent will be out on the wide, and so will Sheyi Ojo, signed on loan from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old winger has failed to play consistently well in the Scottish Premiership, but Gerrard has used the youngster four times in the Europa League this season and could keep his faith in him again.

This is how Rangers could line up on Thursday evening: