Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Predicted Leeds United XI v Cardiff City

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on December 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will face Cardiff City at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07:Marcelo Bielsa of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07,...

Leeds United will be looking to maintain their good run of form this weekend when they take on Cardiff City at Elland Road in the Championship.

The Whites will head into the match against Cardiff on the back of a 2-0 victory over Hull City at home in the league.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the league table at the moment with 46 points from 21 matches, level on points with second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

 

Bielsa does not like to make changes until and unless they are absolutely necessary, and the Argentine could keep a similar team this weekend except one tweak.

Liam Cooper could recover his fitness in time for the game against Cardiff, but Gaetano Berardi did well against Hull and will probably retain his place at the heart of the Leeds defence.

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski celebrates with Patrick Bamford as Hull City's George Long receives treatment during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at...

Jack Harrison has been a regular for Leeds this season, and has scored four goals and provided five assists in 21 Championship matches, according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old winger, signed on loan from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, was not particularly great against Hull.

Harrison worked hard and gave his all, but his end product and final passes were a bit disappointing, and Bielsa could decide to give him a rest and draft in 27-year-old North Macedonia international Ezgjan Alioski, who scored after coming on as a substitute against Hull and put in some good crosses.

This is how Leeds could line up this weekend:

Leeds United XI

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch