Predicted Leeds United XI v Cardiff City

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will face Cardiff City at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday.

Leeds United will be looking to maintain their good run of form this weekend when they take on Cardiff City at Elland Road in the Championship.

The Whites will head into the match against Cardiff on the back of a 2-0 victory over Hull City at home in the league.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the league table at the moment with 46 points from 21 matches, level on points with second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Bielsa does not like to make changes until and unless they are absolutely necessary, and the Argentine could keep a similar team this weekend except one tweak.

Liam Cooper could recover his fitness in time for the game against Cardiff, but Gaetano Berardi did well against Hull and will probably retain his place at the heart of the Leeds defence.

Jack Harrison has been a regular for Leeds this season, and has scored four goals and provided five assists in 21 Championship matches, according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old winger, signed on loan from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, was not particularly great against Hull.

Harrison worked hard and gave his all, but his end product and final passes were a bit disappointing, and Bielsa could decide to give him a rest and draft in 27-year-old North Macedonia international Ezgjan Alioski, who scored after coming on as a substitute against Hull and put in some good crosses.

This is how Leeds could line up this weekend: