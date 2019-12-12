Predicted Arsenal XI v Standard Liege on Thursday

Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday.

Arsenal will return to action on Thursday evening when they take on Standard Liege away from home in Europa League Group F.

The Gunners have already booked their place in the knockout rounds of the European competition and will be determined to finish top of the group with a win.

Arsenal caretaker-manager Freddie Ljungberg is likely to make a few changes to his team from the one that won against West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday evening.

Emiliano Martinez will take his place between the posts as he has done for Europa League games this season.

With Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney having fitness issues, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac will be the two full-backs.

Callum Chambers will retain his place in central defence, and he is likely to have David Luiz alongside him.

The former Chelsea central defender was dropped against West Ham, but with a busy fixture list this month, the Brazil international could be drafted back into the starting lineup.

Ljungberg recently criticised Joe Willock for being “passive” against Brighton and Hove Albion, as quoted in Goal.com, but he is likely to give the 20-year-old another chance in the number 10 role.

Another youngster who is likely to start is Gabriel Martinelli. The 18-year-old forward - who was recently praised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the Reds’ official website - has been playing well this season and has scored three goals and provided one assist in four Europa League matches, and has scored one goal in 187 minutes in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up on Thursday evening: