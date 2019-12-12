Pickle Rick Pringles are heading to the US - but can you buy the Dill Pickle version in the UK!

Rick and Morty have teamed up with Pringles to create one of the most bizarre snacks we've ever seen.

When it arrived on Adult Swim in 2013, no one could have predicted just what kind of global phenomenon Rick and Morty would become.

Each new season has brought with it countless moments of hilarity and thousands more viewers for the show.

Season 3 of the Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon-created show arrived in 2017 and with it came the arrival of one of the most iconic figures in recent pop culture, Pickle Rick.

The scientific monstrosity, created purely because Rick could (and also to dodge a family counselling session) took Rick and Morty's fanbase by storm and now, Adult Swim have teamed up with Pringles to create something truly spectacular and bizarre in equal measure.

Pickle Rick flavoured Pringles are here!

Yes, that's right Pringles are going to be releasing a special edition flavour of their beloved crisps in partnership with Rick and Morty.

The crisps are set to be released in February alongside the Super Bowl on February 2nd.

According to UniLad, the new Pringles won't simply be pickled onion flavour but will have a taste all of their own.

Pringles are even set to have their very own Rick and Morty-themed advert during the highlight of the US sporting calendar, something which fans of the show will no doubt be looking forward to.

Hopefully, there are plenty of Pickle Rick Pringles in stock come February to avoid another Szechuan sauce-style meltdown.

Will they be heading to the UK?

At the time of writing, it is unconfirmed whether Pickle Rick Pringles will be heading to the UK.

As the special edition Pringles are set to be released alongside the Super Bowl in the US, chances are that they will only be available Stateside but we'll be sure to let you know if anything changes in this regard.

You can already get the next best thing

Despite the fact that Pickle Rick Pringles will probably not be heading to the UK, fans can still get their hands on the next best thing.

Here in the UK, Pringles already sell a variety of pickle-flavoured crisps.

The Pringles Xtra Screamin' Dill Pickle flavour (pictured above), as it's known, is available to buy online from Sainsbury's, eBay and even Amazon.

While it may not be the exact same flavour as Pickle Rick, it's looking like our only option here in the UK.