Paul Robinson says Philippe Coutinho gave Tottenham players 'a lesson' during Bayern defeat

Philippe Coutinho scored against Tottenham Hotspur last night in the Champions League.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has claimed that Philippe Coutinho gave Tottenham duo Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko a 'complete lesson' in how to play central midfield last night.

Spurs suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern at the Allianz Arena, with Coutinho scoring a wonderful second-half goal for his side.

Bayern ended up winning, both home and away legs against Tottenham 10-3 on aggregate, as the German club have proven to be too hot to handle for the London outfit.

Nonetheless, speaking to Soccer Special on Sky Sports News (11/12/19 at 9:25 pm), ex-Spurs goalkeeper, Robinson shared how Coutinho caused havoc last night.

“Coutinho has been absolutely brilliant all night,” Robinson told Sky Sports. “He has given Eric Dier and Sissoko a complete lesson in how to play central midfield.

“Eric Dier has looked completely out of his depth tonight playing against someone like Coutinho. They are playing one-twos on the edge of Spurs' area. He [Coutinho] has got five yards of space, Sissoko makes half an effort to close him down. He opens his body up and curls it into the far corner.

“But these midfielders have got to get close to him. Nobody is closing him down. Coutinho has been brilliant tonight – he has given them a lesson.”

Jose Mourinho is still toying with his team, trying to work out what works and what needs sorting.

One thing is for sure, the fullback areas need looking at, and the middle of the park needs sorting, but that will come in time.

Whilst major changes won't be made now, Spurs fans will only begin to see Mourinho's true midfield next season when he has parted ways with certain players and brought in fresh legs of his own.