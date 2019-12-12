Paul Robinson critical of four Tottenham players after defeat to Bayern Munich

Jose Mourinho made a number of changes to his Tottenham Hotspur squad as they were beaten by Bayern Munich last night.

Paul Robinson has slammed the performance of Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura as Tottenham suffered a 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich last night.

The Sky Sports pundit claimed that both Eriksen and Dier did 'nothing' during the game, as he expressed his surprise at Jose Mourinho deciding to give the captaincy to the Englishmen.

Given that this Champions League tie was a dead-rubber, Mourinho, who wasn't in charge when Bayern put seven past Spurs last time out, made a number of changes for this game.

Speaking to Soccer Special on Sky Sports (11/12/19 7:30 pm start), former Spurs goalkeeper, Robinson was critical in how a number of Spurs players performed during the game.

"These players have got a free hit," Robinson told Sky Sports. "They haven't been playing regularly in his last games, so these are players who will be looking to push for a start.

"Christian Eriksen has done nothing. Eric Dier, who was surprisingly given a captains role, has done nothing. Lo Celso has been a bit-part player.

"Lucas Moura has cut a very lonely figure up there tonight. He has worked hard but has been fairly ineffective. Christian Eriksen, bar one pass, has been very, very poor."

Given that Mourinho is still working with this squad, and has just walked through the door, a performance like this can be forgiven.

But certain senior players, who have not played much since Mourinho's arrival, haven't exactly helped their cause in trying to earn more game time in these coming months.

Someone like Eriksen, whose contract runs out next summer and it has been well-documented that he wants to leave, might find himself facing the most criticism from the Tottenham faithful.