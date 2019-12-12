Pat Nevin lauds Serge Gnabry's display v Tottenham & compares him to Liverpool's Mo Salah

Both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have booked their place into the knockout stages of the Champions League, as they now await Monday's draw.

BBC Sport pundit Pat Nevin was wowed by the performance of Serge Gnabry against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday, as he compared the German with Liverpool's Mo Salah.

Nevin described the Bayern star as 'frightening' and 'quicker' than Liverpool's wing wizard– whilst Gnabry didn't get on the scoresheet, he helped his side beat Spurs 3-1 in the Champions League.

The game at the Allianz Arena was a dead-rubber, but that didn't stop Gnabry causing Spurs problems once again.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (11/12/19 8:00 pm start), Nevin was impressed with what he saw from Gnabry, who has come on leaps and bounds since leaving England.

“You have got to see it here [live rather than on your TV screens] to see what he is doing off the ball,” Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live. “You can see someone with pace, but when the camera is always following you, you cannot always quite tell.

“When you see him one-on-one up against other players who are no slouches, you think, 'WOW!'. And there are lots of players with pace out there who don't know how to use it in the right ways, he knows how to use it in the right ways.

“That belief he's got when he's got the ball, at his feet and he's got three or four players around him. And he has no concept that he's going to lose that ball – he looks a bit like Mo Salah, but a bit quicker. That is frightening.”

Liverpool are the current holders of the Champions League and they will be hoping to lift back-to-back titles next year.

SEE ALSO: Bellamy shares amazing confrontation he had with Joey Barton when he was at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Tottenham in last season's final in Madrid, as the next showpiece event is set to take place in Istanbul.

That provides very fond memories for Liverpool supporters, and given that they are the holders and what they have at their disposal, they will be keen to re-visit that place once again.