Tottenham Hotspur

Our view: Kyle Walker-Peters' Tottenham career could be nearing the end

Kazaiah Sterling and Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham look dejected as they make their way back to the tunnel at full time during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Crystal Palace and...
Could Kyle Walker-Peters be the first Spurs player to leave under Jose Mourinho?

Zeki Celik of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to a report from Turkish outlet DHA, Tottenham are looking at the possibility of signing Lille's Zeki Celik in the January transfer window.

The young Turk has been impressive for Lille since the start of last season and the report claims that Mourinho's new assistant manager Joao Sacramento, who was among the coaching staff at Lille until last month, delivered a glowing recommendation about the full-back. 

 

Spurs have missed Kieran Trippier since his move to Atletico Madrid in the summer which has left the club with just Serge Aurier as their only experienced option. Foot Mercato claimed earlier in the week that Mourinho told Aurier that he can be the best in the world which shows the Spurs boss' trust in the Ivorian. 

Aurier is definitely Tottenham's first choice and Celik could potentially become his deputy if he comes in before the end of the transfer window. As exciting as that could be for Spurs fans, it is bad news for Kyle Walker-Peters who was tipped to be the next big thing. 

Kyle Walker-Peters of Spurs in actionduring the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The 22-year-old has featured just three times in the league this season and with Aurier playing as well as he is, it is unlikely that the Englishman will find a way back. Walker-Peters had a glimmer of hope when Trippier left the club but if Celik does arrive, it could end his Spurs career. 

At 22, Walker-Peters needs regular game time to develop and fulfil his huge potential. The chances of that happening with or without Celik's potential arrival are very small and it would make sense for him to move on to make a name for himself elsewhere. 

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on August 15, 2019 in Enfield, England.

