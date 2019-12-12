Our view: Kyle Walker-Peters' Tottenham career could be nearing the end

Could Kyle Walker-Peters be the first Spurs player to leave under Jose Mourinho?

According to a report from Turkish outlet DHA, Tottenham are looking at the possibility of signing Lille's Zeki Celik in the January transfer window.

The young Turk has been impressive for Lille since the start of last season and the report claims that Mourinho's new assistant manager Joao Sacramento, who was among the coaching staff at Lille until last month, delivered a glowing recommendation about the full-back.

Spurs have missed Kieran Trippier since his move to Atletico Madrid in the summer which has left the club with just Serge Aurier as their only experienced option. Foot Mercato claimed earlier in the week that Mourinho told Aurier that he can be the best in the world which shows the Spurs boss' trust in the Ivorian.

Aurier is definitely Tottenham's first choice and Celik could potentially become his deputy if he comes in before the end of the transfer window. As exciting as that could be for Spurs fans, it is bad news for Kyle Walker-Peters who was tipped to be the next big thing.

The 22-year-old has featured just three times in the league this season and with Aurier playing as well as he is, it is unlikely that the Englishman will find a way back. Walker-Peters had a glimmer of hope when Trippier left the club but if Celik does arrive, it could end his Spurs career.

At 22, Walker-Peters needs regular game time to develop and fulfil his huge potential. The chances of that happening with or without Celik's potential arrival are very small and it would make sense for him to move on to make a name for himself elsewhere.