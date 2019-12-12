Nike Off-White Waffle Racer: Where to buy and how much it will cost

Christopher Weston
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA - 2019
Chris Weston Profile
Christopher Weston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We're not saying we're in love, but actually... yeah, we're in love.

Footwear enthusiasts are in love with the Nike Off-White Waffle Racer range, so here's where to buy a pair...

Arguably, you just can't beat a fresh pair of Nike trainers, but these are seriously something else! 

The fashion label Off-White was founded by the incredibly creative Virgil Abloh and was incorporated in Milan, Italy back in 2012. It now boasts a wealth of independent stores and is stocked by many prestigious retailers, from Selfridges to Harrods.  

Their latest collaboration with Nike has given trainer buffs an essential buy for 2019. 

Let's feast our eyes on the range!

Virgil Abloh wears a brown Vuitton cap, a jacket with patches, outside Celine, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear SpringVirgil Abloh wears a brown Vuitton cap, a jacket with patches, outside Celine, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring

Nike Off-White Waffle Racer talk invades Twitter

A number of stores and sellers have spotlighted the addition of the new design on Twitter, which will begin selling from $150 a pair. 

Check some tweets out below:

 

 

 

Nike Off-white Waffle Racer: Where to buy

You'll have to be quick on this!

You can currently find the product over at Stadium Goods online. 

Similarly, you can also find it on StockX or Foot District. For more Off-White new arrivals, you can also check out the section on their official website

 

Follow Virgil Abloh on Instagram

Of course, you can follow the Off-White genius on Insta. 

Find him over at @virgilabloh; he boasts a whopping 4.6 million followers. There are some great fashion snaps on there, including a striking image of the Blue Winter Waffle Racer. 

Be sure to grab your pair quick!

In other news, , let's talk Snapchat Cameos.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know