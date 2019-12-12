Quick links

Neil Lennon comments on Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

Fraser Forster of Celtic lifts the Betfred Cup with Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...
Leigh Griffiths is struggling for playing time at Neil Lennon’s Celtic at the moment.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic arrives at the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United...

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has suggested to The Scottish Sun that Leigh Griffiths will not leave the club in the January transfer window.

Griffiths is fully fit and available, but the Scotland international striker has not been playing regularly for the Hoops so far this season.

The 29-year-old last started a competitive match for the Hoops back in August, and has scored three goals so far this season, as reported by The Scottish Sun.

 

Celtic boss Lennon has made it clear that Griffiths does not have a few weeks to save his career at the Hoops, dismissing suggestion that the former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker could be sold next month.

Lennon told The Scottish Sun regarding suggestion about Grifiths saving his Celtic career: “That’s way too dramatic. We are certainly not writing him off. None of those sound-bites are coming from anyone inside the club.”

Celtic's Scottish forward Leigh Griffiths celebrates on the pitch after the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland...

Celtic stay

Griffiths clearly needs to do more and has to make the most of the chances he gets as a substitute or when he starts, but it is hard to see Celtic sell him in the January transfer window.

The Hoops will need a suitable replacement for the Scotsman, and it is not going to be easy for the Scottish Premiership giants to find a quality striker in the middle of the season.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic pours himself a drink ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United...

