Moussa Sissoko manages just 26 touches in 90 minutes as Tottenham lose

Tottenham star had a poor performance against Bayern.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has caught the eye with a couple of rare goals under Jose Mourinho.

Last night was a big backwards step for him.

He played all 90 minutes against Bayern Munich and barely had a kick. He was outclassed as the German side controlled the game.

Sissoko managed only 26 touches in 90 minutes, attempting just 20 passes.

He managed just one tackle and no interceptions, and his new attacking ability was shut down as he didn't have a shot on goal or create a chance.

Teammate Eric Dier didn't do much better. He only had 34 touches, made 25 passes, and picked up a booking.

New signing Giovani Lo Celso had 31 touches in 64 minutes before being taken off, five more than Sissoko managed in 90.

Spurs were dominated by Thiago Alcantara in the middle, who had 97 touches as he orchestrated Bayern's 3-1 win.

Bayern didn't even seem in top gear either, and Tottenham didn't test them enough.

Sissoko has made some positive strides of late, but this was a game to forget.