Mohamed Elneny suggests he's found a new home away from Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal on the plane on the way to Kiev at Luton Airport on November 28, 2018 in Luton, England.
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is currently on loan with Besiktas.

Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal greets his supporters during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final match between Napoli and Arsenal at Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy on 18 April 2019.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has told SportsMole that he has found a new home in Besiktas.

Arsenal loaned out Elneny at the start of the season, with the Egyptian joining Besiktas on loan.

The Turkish side have a clause which means that they can make Elneny’s move a permanent one for £15 million.

And Elneny has suggested that his focus is no longer on Arsenal, as he feels as if Besiktas has become his home.

 

"I'm 100 per cent focused on Besiktas now, I want to win the league and the cup," he said.

"It feels like it's my home now, I'm happy here, we play good football with a really good coach.

"The team will become stronger every game and I have a really good chance to be successful with this team.”

Elneny had fallen completely out of favour at Arsenal before moving out on loan, so his permanent departure is unlikely to be too much of a blow to the North London side, if it does occur. 

Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal is tackled by Lee Cattermole of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on April 24, 2016 in...

Although the defensive midfielder did play with energy and spirit, he never really showed the quality required to cut it at the Emirates Stadium.

Elneny has done reasonably well at Besiktas so far, after making 14 appearances for the Turkish side.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

