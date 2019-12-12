Mohamed Elneny suggests he's found a new home away from Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is currently on loan with Besiktas.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has told SportsMole that he has found a new home in Besiktas.

Arsenal loaned out Elneny at the start of the season, with the Egyptian joining Besiktas on loan.

The Turkish side have a clause which means that they can make Elneny’s move a permanent one for £15 million.

And Elneny has suggested that his focus is no longer on Arsenal, as he feels as if Besiktas has become his home.

"I'm 100 per cent focused on Besiktas now, I want to win the league and the cup," he said.

"It feels like it's my home now, I'm happy here, we play good football with a really good coach.

"The team will become stronger every game and I have a really good chance to be successful with this team.”

Elneny had fallen completely out of favour at Arsenal before moving out on loan, so his permanent departure is unlikely to be too much of a blow to the North London side, if it does occur.

Although the defensive midfielder did play with energy and spirit, he never really showed the quality required to cut it at the Emirates Stadium.

Elneny has done reasonably well at Besiktas so far, after making 14 appearances for the Turkish side.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table.