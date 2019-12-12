Mohamed Elneny backs Freddie Ljungberg to be Arsenal's next manager

Arsenal are still on the hunt for a new manager, following the departure of Unai Emery.

Mohamed Elneny has backed Freddie Ljungberg to be Arsenal’s next manager through his comments in the Daily Mail.

Unai Emery got rid of Elneny in the summer, with the midfielder heading out on loan to Besiktas.

But Elneny has kept in touch with the goings on at Arsenal, and he feels that interim boss Ljungberg could be a good choice to take the Gunners forward.

"Yeah, 100 per cent,” Elneny said.

"I worked with Freddie before I left and he's a really good coach. Why can't he continue if Arsenal don't find the new coach.”

Elneny knows Ljungberg well, as towards the end of his time at Arsenal he often played for the development side which the Swede was in charge of, as he had fallen so far down the pecking order.

Elneny seems likely to leave Arsenal whoever is in charge, as Besiktas have an option to make his move permanent for £15 million.

Ljungberg has made a mixed start to life at the Emirates Stadium since taking temporary charge.

Arsenal struggled through Ljungberg’s first two games in charge, but they did pick up their first victory under his stewardship against West Ham United on Monday evening.