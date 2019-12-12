Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts

Leeds United right-back Robbie Gotts is a very talented footballer.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that Robbie Gotts can leave the club if he so desires.

Bielsa has admitted that he feels guilty that he cannot give enough playing time to the 20-year-old right-back.

The Leeds head coach has raved about the English youngster, and although he has said that he wants him to stay at Elland Road, he has admitted that he would understand if the defender wanted to leave the West Yorkshire outfit.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “Gotts situation, I feel guilty about what is happening because he does everything to achieve his goal even though he didn’t have minutes.

“Only way I have, I have to be convinced he is better than the options I mentioned and there are something true how I am going to prove this if he doesn’t have minutes.

"This situation is unfair for Gotts. It’s very, very difficult to resolve. It’s difficult, but the reality is they are young players forced to say nothing and accept my decision. This increases this feeling I have I am worrying about. Gotts is in a special situation because he got a lot less than what he deserves.

“At the moment, I am not finding a fair situation to resolve this. In another moment I said to Robbie ‘I really hope you stay with us’, but I would understand if he thought it was better for him to leave."

Leeds United stay

Leeds have a very good and strong team, and it is going to be hard for Gotts to establish himself in the starting lineup anytime soon.

While it must be frustrating for the right-back not to get playing time, especially as he is very talented, but for now, he needs to be patient and work hard in training.

True, at 20, Gotts could do with competitive football on a regular basis, but working under Bielsa daily is going to help him improve and develop as a footballer.