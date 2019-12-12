Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Manuel Pellegrini provides fitness update on West Ham United's Jack Wilshere

John Verrall
Manuel Pellegrini the manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has suffered badly with injury again this season.

Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has told the club’s official website that Jack Wilshere is still in ‘some pain’.

Wilshere has been struggling with injury for months now, and it seems that the West Ham midfielder is still some way away from making a recovery.

West Ham will also continue to have to be without Lukasz Fabianski and Manuel Lanzini, but Winston Reid’s comeback has gone well so far.

 

"The injuries are Lukasz Fabianski who continues his recovery along with Manu Lanzini. Winston Reid is working without problems. Jack Wilshere continues with some pain,” Pellegrini said.

Wilshere’s time at West Ham so far has been plagued by injury so far, and his latest set back has been hugely frustrating.

West Ham could do with Wilshere’s creativity in midfield right now, as they are struggling badly for form.

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere applauds the West Ham fans at the end of the game during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 25,...

The Hammers have slipped all the way down to 16th place in the Premier League table, with Fabianski’s injury really derailing their season.

Pellegrini is now under severe pressure, with West Ham’s next match coming against fellow strugglers Southampton.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch