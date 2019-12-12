Manuel Pellegrini provides fitness update on West Ham United's Jack Wilshere

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has suffered badly with injury again this season.

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has told the club’s official website that Jack Wilshere is still in ‘some pain’.

Wilshere has been struggling with injury for months now, and it seems that the West Ham midfielder is still some way away from making a recovery.

West Ham will also continue to have to be without Lukasz Fabianski and Manuel Lanzini, but Winston Reid’s comeback has gone well so far.

"The injuries are Lukasz Fabianski who continues his recovery along with Manu Lanzini. Winston Reid is working without problems. Jack Wilshere continues with some pain,” Pellegrini said.

Wilshere’s time at West Ham so far has been plagued by injury so far, and his latest set back has been hugely frustrating.

West Ham could do with Wilshere’s creativity in midfield right now, as they are struggling badly for form.

The Hammers have slipped all the way down to 16th place in the Premier League table, with Fabianski’s injury really derailing their season.

Pellegrini is now under severe pressure, with West Ham’s next match coming against fellow strugglers Southampton.