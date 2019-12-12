Lucas Moura said he doesn't like playing up front, now Mourinho knows why

Tottenham ace Lucas Moura started up front against Bayern Munich.

Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura showed last night why he does not like playing up front.

The Brazilian was picked to lead the line away at Bayern Munich and really struggled.

It did not come as a surprise after Lucas expressed frustration at former manager Mauricio Pochettino picking him in the position.

He told The Times last month: "Every player wants to play, it doesn’t matter the position — but everyone knows I am not a No 9.

“It is not my best position. Now, I feel very good in this position [out wide]. I always played in this position, I am happy.”

Now it is safe to say that Jose Mourinho knows too, and he has seen for himself that it doesn't really work.

Lucas was isolated in attack and lasted 64 minutes before being substituted for Heung Min Son.

He managed only 21 touches, with one shot which landed off target.

Mourinho had picked him as back up for Harry Kane with the star striker rested.

Spurs do not have a proper back up after letting Fernando Llorente leave, and Mourinho left teenager Troy Parrott as an unused substitute.