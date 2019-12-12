Quick links

Liverpool fans react to rumours they want Takumi Minamino

John Verrall
Takumi Minamino of Salzburg takes the ball followed by Trent Alexander Arnold of Liverpool during the Group E UEFA Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red...
Takumi Minamino has impressed Liverpool with his performance against them for Red Bull Salzburg earlier this week.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool attacks Takumi Minamino of Salzburg during the Group E UEFA Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December...

Liverpool fans are excited by reports that they could move for Takumi Minamino.

The Times claim that Liverpool are keen on the Red Bull Salzburg forward, who could be available for just £7.25 million due to a clause in his contract.

Liverpool fans feel that they could now be getting a huge bargain, and they have urged the club to push through a deal for the Japanese international.

Minamino has been one of the stars of Salzburg’s season, with the Austrian side impressing in all competitions.

Salzburg have dominated in their domestic league and also put up an excellent fight in their Champions League group, where they were drawn alongside Liverpool.

 

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to beat Salzburg this week to make it through to the knockout stages, and Minamino impressed in that match.

The energetic forward was a constant threat to Liverpool’s defence, and although Salzburg lost 2-0, his performance has clearly helped him earn a move to Anfield.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

