Liverpool fans react to rumours they want Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino has impressed Liverpool with his performance against them for Red Bull Salzburg earlier this week.

Liverpool fans are excited by reports that they could move for Takumi Minamino.

The Times claim that Liverpool are keen on the Red Bull Salzburg forward, who could be available for just £7.25 million due to a clause in his contract.

Liverpool fans feel that they could now be getting a huge bargain, and they have urged the club to push through a deal for the Japanese international.

Hopefully we are all over this - he'd fit right in and at that price its a no-brainer. — John James Higgins (@Higgo1977) December 12, 2019

7.25m? This is bonkers! I would do this deal with my eyes closed. — KwakuRedman (@APhilkay12) December 12, 2019

Let's get it done please the boy is a star — OG (@OFO9999) December 12, 2019

Yessss he was proper class in both games against us — Stephen Taylor (@SteTaylor1996) December 12, 2019

What idiot looks at minamino and goes "hes only worth 7.5m"... bargains of the century! — toptom007 (@toptom007) December 12, 2019

But Minamino for £7.25m. Sell Harry Wilson for £20m. An upgrade for less — BigTed71 (@BTed71) December 12, 2019

Minamino has been one of the stars of Salzburg’s season, with the Austrian side impressing in all competitions.

Salzburg have dominated in their domestic league and also put up an excellent fight in their Champions League group, where they were drawn alongside Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to beat Salzburg this week to make it through to the knockout stages, and Minamino impressed in that match.

The energetic forward was a constant threat to Liverpool’s defence, and although Salzburg lost 2-0, his performance has clearly helped him earn a move to Anfield.