Leonardo Jardim makes his stance clear amid Everton rumours

Premier League outfit Everton had identified Monaco coach Jardim as a potential Marco Silva replacement.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim is the latest manager to seemingly rule himself out of the running to replace Marco Silva at Everton, speaking to FootMercato.

It is one week now since Silva was put out of his misery with a humiliating 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool proving to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Finding a successor, however, is proving to be easier said than done. In recent days, Eddie Howe, Rafa Benitez, Marcelo Gallardo and Vitor Pereira have made it clear that they are not going anywhere right now, leaving Everton in the lurch and running out of options.

And Jardim, who was identified as a target by Goal recently, has now also given a potential move to Goodison Park the short shrift.

"Honestly, I have a 23-year career and I only changed clubs in the middle of the season once,” said the former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos boss.

“It's not a very usual thing (to change clubs mid-season). I am in Monaco, I have a contract with the club. I usually respect (my contract).”

Jardim famously led a thrilling Monaco side featuring Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Fabinho to the French top flight title and the Champions League semi-finals in 2018 but he has not come close to replicating that success since with the Principality club selling off most of their prized assets.

Monaco are currently 11th in Ligue 1.