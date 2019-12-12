Quick links

Everton

Ligue 1

Premier League

Leonardo Jardim makes his stance clear amid Everton rumours

Danny Owen
A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League outfit Everton had identified Monaco coach Jardim as a potential Marco Silva replacement.

Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim waves to supporters on May 21, 2017 in Monaco, during a celebration to mark the club winning their first French Ligue 1 title in 17 years.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim is the latest manager to seemingly rule himself out of the running to replace Marco Silva at Everton, speaking to FootMercato.

It is one week now since Silva was put out of his misery with a humiliating 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool proving to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Finding a successor, however, is proving to be easier said than done. In recent days, Eddie Howe, Rafa Benitez, Marcelo Gallardo and Vitor Pereira have made it clear that they are not going anywhere right now, leaving Everton in the lurch and running out of options.

 

And Jardim, who was identified as a target by Goal recently, has now also given a potential move to Goodison Park the short shrift.

"Honestly, I have a 23-year career and I only changed clubs in the middle of the season once,” said the former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos boss.

“It's not a very usual thing (to change clubs mid-season). I am in Monaco, I have a contract with the club. I usually respect (my contract).”

Monaco's Portuguese head coach Leonardo Jardim attends a training session at the Vodafone Park stadium in Istanbul, on October 31, 2017, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group G...

Jardim famously led a thrilling Monaco side featuring Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Fabinho to the French top flight title and the Champions League semi-finals in 2018 but he has not come close to replicating that success since with the Principality club selling off most of their prized assets.

Monaco are currently 11th in Ligue 1.

Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim (L) gestures as he speaks with Monaco's Spanish forward Jordi Mboula (R) during the UEFA Champions League first round football match between AS...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch