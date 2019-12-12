Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United star Adam Forshaw says he is 'missing it like mad'

Dan Coombs
Leeds United's Adam Forshaw during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at Bet365 Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is out with an injury.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at Bet365 Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Leeds United are in the midst of a seven game winning run. Spare a thought for midfielder Adam Forshaw, who has not played a part.

He is out injured and has been since the end of September.

Forshaw's eventual return will help Leeds get even stronger, and he is clearly missing playing football.

 

He sent a message congratulating the team after their midweek victory over Hull City.

Forshaw also said well done to youngster Oliver Casey who made his debut over Huddersfield, and Pascal Struijk versus Hull.

Leeds' form makes it both easy and tricky for Forshaw when he gets back. It should be a joy to come back into a winning team, but he will be feeling pressure.

He won't want to let Leeds and himself down, and this should help his team.

Leeds are likely to need him heading into the busy festive period.

Adam Forshaw before the SkyBet Championship playoff semi final match between Derby County and Leeds United at the Pride Park, Derby on Saturday 11th May 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch