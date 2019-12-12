Leeds United star Adam Forshaw says he is 'missing it like mad'

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is out with an injury.

Leeds United are in the midst of a seven game winning run. Spare a thought for midfielder Adam Forshaw, who has not played a part.

He is out injured and has been since the end of September.

Forshaw's eventual return will help Leeds get even stronger, and he is clearly missing playing football.

He sent a message congratulating the team after their midweek victory over Hull City.

Forshaw also said well done to youngster Oliver Casey who made his debut over Huddersfield, and Pascal Struijk versus Hull.

Leeds' form makes it both easy and tricky for Forshaw when he gets back. It should be a joy to come back into a winning team, but he will be feeling pressure.

He won't want to let Leeds and himself down, and this should help his team.

Leeds are likely to need him heading into the busy festive period.