Leeds, Norwich and Nottingham Forest linked Renaud Emond flops in front of English eyes

Leeds United, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest were each credited with interest in Emond this week.

Associates of Leeds United, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest who hoped to catch a glimpse of their reported transfer target Renaud Emond in action against Arsenal on Thursday will have ended up somewhat underwhelmed.

Norwich are chasing the Standard Liege striker ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

But the newspaper claims that Nottingham Forest have also been watching the 28-year-old, while Leeds have 'shown an interest'.

Emond though lasted just 45 minutes against Arsenal, at which point he was subbed for Felipe Avenatti.

The Belgian - for whom it is reported that an offer of around £3 million could be enough to tempt Standard into selling - failed to register a single shot against the Gunners and had the second-fewest touches (16) of any of his teammates who played at least a full half of football, ahead of only Avenatti.

Granted he was competing against top-level defenders David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos - whatever you may think of the Arsenal pair - but with those the kind of opponents faced by Premier League forwards on a weekly basis, neither Norwich nor Leeds or Nottingham Forest - who aim to join the top-flight ASAP - should cut him too much slack.

Emond, at least, has seven goals and one assist in 20 outings to show for his season so far.

Perhaps Thursday was just an off night?

Fans of Leeds, Norwich and Nottingham Forest - what did you make of Emond against Arsenal?