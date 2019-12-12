Leeds United fans react on Twitter to November's Championship Player of the Month shortlist

Leeds United are represented by the Whites duo of Jack Harrison in the November MOTM shortlist and Elland Road boss Marcelo Bielsa in the POTM shortlist.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the November nominations for the Championship Player of the Month award.

Leeds have one representative in the four-player shortlist in the shape of Jack Harrison, the Whites on-loan winger having scored three goals and claimed one assist last month.

As well as his goal contributions, Harrison was generally a constant threat he posed to opposition defences and was a key component of Marcelo Bielsa's side en route to four wins in November.

Along with the Elland Road ace, the four-player shortlist also features Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen, Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva, and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba.

Given how impressive Leeds were in November - indeed, Bielsa is up for Manager of the Month - some of the Whites faithful thought some of their other key players - such as Kiko Casilla and Ben White - should have also been in the running.

Here is some of the reaction on social media to the EFL's nomination announcement:

The November nominations for the Sky Bet Championship

Player of the Month Award are...https://t.co/ALDmpiUJ3R#EFL | #POTM pic.twitter.com/RDMJrB15rV — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) 12 December 2019

How has samba got in b4 @KikoCasilla13 — JAY ⓁⓊⒻⒸ (@jasoneaton80) 12 December 2019

Samba has not been better than Kiko tho has he — Dan Paton (@DanPaton5) 12 December 2019

Ben White ? — arron (@ArronRenehan) 12 December 2019

No exaggeration. We could have had three out of the four nominations this month. — Andy Brook (@andybrook1) 12 December 2019

Imagine having a goal keeper who keeps clean sheets and is the best keeper in the league by a country mile not nominated — Adam Green (@AdamGreen0823) 12 December 2019

Where is @KikoCasilla13 — Luke Bishop (@lufc_bishop) 12 December 2019

no kiko casilla or Jed Wallace wow. One player gets an hatrick and he's nominated for what he did in one match — andrew (@andrewlufclad) 12 December 2019

Casilla robbed — Joe (@LUFCFAN79) 12 December 2019

Jack Harrison. Though I can’t believe you don’t have Casilla in there — michelle ogden (@OgdenMichelleUK) 12 December 2019

Dunno how Kiko didn’t make it into this #lufc — Kershaw (@DavidKershaw7) 12 December 2019

Laughable selection. — Uppity_John (@John62747999) 12 December 2019

Leeds' recent 2-0 win over Hull at Elland Road meant the Whites extended their winning streak to seven games, as well as a fourth consecutive clean sheet and a return to the Championship summit, where they remain after West Brom could only draw their midweek game.