Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United fans react on Twitter to November's Championship Player of the Month shortlist

Giuseppe Labellarte
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are represented by the Whites duo of Jack Harrison in the November MOTM shortlist and Elland Road boss Marcelo Bielsa in the POTM shortlist.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison breaks during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the November nominations for the Championship Player of the Month award.

Leeds have one representative in the four-player shortlist in the shape of Jack Harrison, the Whites on-loan winger having scored three goals and claimed one assist last month.

As well as his goal contributions, Harrison was generally a constant threat he posed to opposition defences and was a key component of Marcelo Bielsa's side en route to four wins in November.

 

Along with the Elland Road ace, the four-player shortlist also features Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen, Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva, and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba.

Given how impressive Leeds were in November - indeed, Bielsa is up for Manager of the Month - some of the Whites faithful thought some of their other key players - such as Kiko Casilla and Ben White - should have also been in the running.

Here is some of the reaction on social media to the EFL's nomination announcement:

Leeds' recent 2-0 win over Hull at Elland Road meant the Whites extended their winning streak to seven games, as well as a fourth consecutive clean sheet and a return to the Championship summit, where they remain after West Brom could only draw their midweek game.

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch