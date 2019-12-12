Leeds fans react to Eric Lichaj's comments

Leeds United fans have jumped to the defence of Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United fans have called for an apology from Hull City defender Eric Lichaj.

Lichaj accused Leeds striker Patrick Bamford of deliberately injuring Hull goalkeeper George Long.

Lichaj told BBC Humberside: "Professional footballers, you know what you’re doing. He know what he’s doing, he could get out of the way but he doesn’t.

"It’s not good, especially if you’re leaving knees to people’s heads, this is not part of the game and needs to be stamped out.”

A video of the incident tweeted out by Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth seems to clear Bamford of any deliberate contact.

Bamford has become a bit of a favourite at Leeds after the way he has contributed to the side this season.

His defensive work has become just as important as his goals and it is clear to see why manager Marcelo Bielsa is such a fan and has refused to drop him.

Leeds supporters were furious at Lichaj's claim and have now called for the Hull defender to apologise to Bamford for a wrongful accusation.

When is Eric Lichaj going to apologise for his baseless accusation against Patrick Bamford? It isn't a knee to the head his hip clips him and Bamford isn't even looking in Long's direction when contact is made. An unfortunate accident. Nothing more! #LUFC https://t.co/IQXSTFCFwY — Mark Bateman (@MGB8man) December 11, 2019

Think Eric Lichaj forgets that there are cameras at every game. Making accusations like that against Bamford is a dangerous game when there is proof that there was a) no intent b) no bloody contact. Pathetic from Lichaj #LUFC — LUFC (@LeedsUnited97) December 11, 2019

Has Lichaj stopped crying yet? Imagine expecting a striker to jump out of the keeper’s way. Love how much Bamford gets under everyone’s skin, he just fits with us. #lufc — Paul McGrath (@WesterosBatman) December 11, 2019

It was so accidental!! Pathetic. — Nick Stone (@nickcstoney) December 10, 2019

It was accidental - didn’t intentionally knee Long to knock him out! Get a grip seriously. — LUFC4LIFE (@Lufc4life1) December 11, 2019