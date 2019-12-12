Quick links

Leeds fans react to Eric Lichaj's comments

Eric Lichaj of Hull City crosses the ball into the box during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Millwall at the KCOM Stadium on February 26, 2019 in Hull, England.
Leeds United fans have jumped to the defence of Patrick Bamford.

Eric Lichaj of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Aston Villa at KCOM Stadium on August 6, 2018 in Hull, England.

Leeds United fans have called for an apology from Hull City defender Eric Lichaj.

Lichaj accused Leeds striker Patrick Bamford of deliberately injuring Hull goalkeeper George Long.

 

Lichaj told BBC Humberside: "Professional footballers, you know what you’re doing. He know what he’s doing, he could get out of the way but he doesn’t.

"It’s not good, especially if you’re leaving knees to people’s heads, this is not part of the game and needs to be stamped out.”

A video of the incident tweeted out by Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth seems to clear Bamford of any deliberate contact.

Bamford has become a bit of a favourite at Leeds after the way he has contributed to the side this season.

His defensive work has become just as important as his goals and it is clear to see why manager Marcelo Bielsa is such a fan and has refused to drop him.

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski celebrates with Patrick Bamford as Hull City's George Long receives treatment during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at...

Leeds supporters were furious at Lichaj's claim and have now called for the Hull defender to apologise to Bamford for a wrongful accusation.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

