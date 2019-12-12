Kevin Campbell comments on 'the curse' at Arsenal which has made the club 'weaker'

Things have gone downhill for Arsenal ever since they moved out of Highbury.

Kevin Campbell has seemingly rued Arsenal's painful decision of moving into the Emirates Stadium, which he dubbed 'the curse' of the club.

Former Arsenal striker Campbell thinks that things have become 'worse' since the club opted to move into their new surroundings from Highbury over 10 years ago.

Many argue that since that day, things have gone south for the club, as they are yet to win another Premier League title, and now find themselves struggling without a manager.

Speaking to AFTV, Campbell seemingly expressed his regret at Arsenal deciding to move into the Emirates because he thinks the club has lost what it used to stand for at Highbury.

"What Highbury stood for and what we actually saw at Highbury was the club moving into the direction to compete," Campbell told AFTV. "No-one has a divine right to win, but Arsenal would have a go to win [at Highbury]. Seeing Championship sides put together. Title-winning teams. Cup-winning teams. Going out there, week in and week out.

"You knew what you were going to get. You knew you were going to get a fight. You knew you were going to get a barney on the pitch if the opposition wanted it. You knew you would get decent football. But you could rely on what you were going to get by coming to Highbury.

"Coming to the Emirates, of course, it was fantastic football under Wenger. But for probably, a decade, the defence has been getting worse and worse. And that's the curse for me. We have been getting weaker. I see that as the curse because at Highbury, we were getting stronger."

Arsenal are on the lookout for a new manager, with Unai Emery getting the chop by the club towards the back end of last month.

The biggest worry for the Gunners is that whilst they continue to decline, there doesn't seem to be any hint that things are looking up for the club.

On Thursday night, Arsenal, who needed to be on the end of a thumping, booked their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League after they recorded a 2-2 draw at Standard Liege.