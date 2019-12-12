Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Jose Mourinho shares secret he was trying to keep from Tottenham's players

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-1 in the Champions League by Bayern Munich yesterday evening.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11,...

Jose Mourinho has admitted to Football London that he tried to keep it secret from his Tottenham Hotspur players that he wasn’t too fussed about their game against Bayern Munich last night, but his squad realised.

Tottenham went into their match with Bayern with their qualification to the next round of the Champions League already secured.

As a result Mourinho named a much changed line-up last night, and Spurs fell to a 3-1 defeat.

But Mourinho suggested after the match that his focus was not really on last night’s game, as he cares far more about getting the three points against Wolves on Sunday.

 

“Today was not about being ready,” the Tottenham boss said.

“It was about putting more emphasis on the players who rest than those who are playing. I tried to hide this from the players but they are clever, they knew my focus was not on this game, but the next one.”

Despite Mourinho’s insistence that he wasn’t putting much importance on Spurs’s game last night, his frustrations were clear.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur (R) shakes hands with Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur following defeat in the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and...

The Portuguese boss looked slightly annoyed after the game, as his Tottenham side were thoroughly outplayed.

Mourinho offered chances to a number of fringe players, but the bulk of them failed to catch the eye.

Tottenham’s goal was scored by Ryan Sessegnon, but it was a brief moment of celebration, in a match where they were forced to do a lot of defending.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch