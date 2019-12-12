Jose Mourinho shares secret he was trying to keep from Tottenham's players

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-1 in the Champions League by Bayern Munich yesterday evening.

Jose Mourinho has admitted to Football London that he tried to keep it secret from his Tottenham Hotspur players that he wasn’t too fussed about their game against Bayern Munich last night, but his squad realised.

Tottenham went into their match with Bayern with their qualification to the next round of the Champions League already secured.

As a result Mourinho named a much changed line-up last night, and Spurs fell to a 3-1 defeat.

But Mourinho suggested after the match that his focus was not really on last night’s game, as he cares far more about getting the three points against Wolves on Sunday.

“Today was not about being ready,” the Tottenham boss said.

“It was about putting more emphasis on the players who rest than those who are playing. I tried to hide this from the players but they are clever, they knew my focus was not on this game, but the next one.”

Despite Mourinho’s insistence that he wasn’t putting much importance on Spurs’s game last night, his frustrations were clear.

The Portuguese boss looked slightly annoyed after the game, as his Tottenham side were thoroughly outplayed.

Mourinho offered chances to a number of fringe players, but the bulk of them failed to catch the eye.

Tottenham’s goal was scored by Ryan Sessegnon, but it was a brief moment of celebration, in a match where they were forced to do a lot of defending.