Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham fringe player was 'positive' from Bayern

Juan Foyth was part of the Tottenham Hotspur team which were beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich yesterday.

Jose Mourinho has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that Tottenham Hotspur’s Juan Foyth had a positive impact last night.

Mourinho cut a frustrated figure after Tottenham’s 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich yesterday.

The Portuguese boss named a much changed line-up for the contest, but very few of the fringe players impressed on the evening.

However, when asked what he had learned, Mourinho spoke positively about Foyth.

“It was a good match for me,” Mourinho explained. “I don’t want to speak about conclusions because it’s too strong a word, but I learnt some important information. I give you a positive example, because they are easier.

“Today I learn a lot about Foyth. He didn’t play one minute with me until today, but I learn more today than in two or three weeks of work without playing.”

Foyth generally coped well in Tottenham’s defence alongside Toby Alderweireld, despite the defeat.

There was very little the Argentine could have done to stop any of the goals which Bayern scored, as Tottenham’s defence were not offered much protection from Moussa Sissoko or Eric Dier in front of them.

Tottenham are next in action against Wolves, when it will be interesting to see if any outfield starters from last night keep their places.