Quick links

Everton

Jermaine Beckford backs 'perfect' David Moyes to become Everton's next manager, brushes off Carlo Ancelotti

Amir Mir
David Moyes (L) shakes hands with Luis Figo during the UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio do Dragao on June 05, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Various names have been touted for the vacant managerial role at Everton.

David Moyes (L) looks on during the UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio do Dragao on June 05, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

Sky Sports pundit Jermaine Beckford has backed the 'perfect' David Moyes to take over the vacant managerial post at Everton after previously working under him when he was at Goodison Park.

The former striker made it clear that he is 'shocked' that Everton are in the current situation they find themselves in because he thought they would be challenging for those top-eight spots this season. 

As reported by BBC Sport, Moyes is still under consideration for the Everton job, as they could also plot an ambitious move for the recently-sacked, Carlo Ancelotti.

 

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports News (11/12/19 at 10:05 am), Beckford cannot see Ancelotti becoming Everton manager, as he shared from personal experience that he 'cannot see why' the club haven't appointed Moyes yet. 

On Ancelotti: "I think he would be a fantastic fit," Beckford told Sky Sports. "Do I think he will go [to Everton]? I don't think he will. Not when you look at a couple of other jobs that are available at the moment. I would love to see him there because he's tried and tested, he knows what the league is all about. And he's available on a free transfer. So, why not?!

On what it's like playing against Ancelotti's teams: "Tough to break down. And they tend to play with a lot of confidence as well. And that's what both of the sides mentioned, Everton and Arsenal, are lacking. He has got to be there for a project. For the long-term. You cannot seem to be jumping into a relegation battle with his CV. I don't think that's what he's good at. 

On what Moyes is like: "You know what, he's perfect for what Everton need right now. I think moving forward, he would be a great fit as well. He managed to accomplish a lot with not very much [at Everton]. With the guys that are in charge now, they have money to spend. £400 million-odd spent in the last few seasons, that's a huge war chest. 

"He knows how to shore up the defence, the midfield and get the players playing with confidence. And to have some money to play with in January to bring in some reinforcements, I don't see why he hasn't been put in charge already - before the season started I was expecting Everton to finish top-eight, top-six at a push. To see them where they are now is quite shocking and tough to take."

NAPLES, CAMPANIA, ITALY - 2019

Everton aren't the only ones on the lookout for a new manager because Arsenal parted company with Unai Emery last month. 

It remains to be seen how long the Toffees take to appoint a new man in the dugout, but those in the boardroom will be hopeful their wishlist doesn't clash with the one in North London.

Either way, Duncan Ferguson is currently taking temporary charge of the Toffees, as he guided them to a much-needed win last time out. 

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson celebrates his team's third goal with the crowd during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch