Jermaine Beckford backs 'perfect' David Moyes to become Everton's next manager, brushes off Carlo Ancelotti

Various names have been touted for the vacant managerial role at Everton.

Sky Sports pundit Jermaine Beckford has backed the 'perfect' David Moyes to take over the vacant managerial post at Everton after previously working under him when he was at Goodison Park.

The former striker made it clear that he is 'shocked' that Everton are in the current situation they find themselves in because he thought they would be challenging for those top-eight spots this season.

As reported by BBC Sport, Moyes is still under consideration for the Everton job, as they could also plot an ambitious move for the recently-sacked, Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports News (11/12/19 at 10:05 am), Beckford cannot see Ancelotti becoming Everton manager, as he shared from personal experience that he 'cannot see why' the club haven't appointed Moyes yet.

On Ancelotti: "I think he would be a fantastic fit," Beckford told Sky Sports. "Do I think he will go [to Everton]? I don't think he will. Not when you look at a couple of other jobs that are available at the moment. I would love to see him there because he's tried and tested, he knows what the league is all about. And he's available on a free transfer. So, why not?!

On what it's like playing against Ancelotti's teams: "Tough to break down. And they tend to play with a lot of confidence as well. And that's what both of the sides mentioned, Everton and Arsenal, are lacking. He has got to be there for a project. For the long-term. You cannot seem to be jumping into a relegation battle with his CV. I don't think that's what he's good at.

On what Moyes is like: "You know what, he's perfect for what Everton need right now. I think moving forward, he would be a great fit as well. He managed to accomplish a lot with not very much [at Everton]. With the guys that are in charge now, they have money to spend. £400 million-odd spent in the last few seasons, that's a huge war chest.

"He knows how to shore up the defence, the midfield and get the players playing with confidence. And to have some money to play with in January to bring in some reinforcements, I don't see why he hasn't been put in charge already - before the season started I was expecting Everton to finish top-eight, top-six at a push. To see them where they are now is quite shocking and tough to take."

Everton aren't the only ones on the lookout for a new manager because Arsenal parted company with Unai Emery last month.

It remains to be seen how long the Toffees take to appoint a new man in the dugout, but those in the boardroom will be hopeful their wishlist doesn't clash with the one in North London.

Either way, Duncan Ferguson is currently taking temporary charge of the Toffees, as he guided them to a much-needed win last time out.