Jermaine Beckford backs Leeds United to earn promotion on one condition

Leeds United remain top of the Championship table after West Brom's draw at Wigan last night.

Jermaine Beckford has claimed that there is 'a lot of pressure' on Leeds United trio Kiko Casilla, Ben White and Kalvin Phillips this season in regards to helping the club earn promotion.

The Sky Sports pundit thinks that those three players could prove to be the 'difference' in Leeds earning promotion to the Premier League this season.

Leeds are sitting top of the Championship table, at this moment in time, as 11 points separate them and third-placed Fulham.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports News (11/12/19 at 10:50 am), ex-Leeds man Beckford seemingly thinks the above trio staying fit will result in promotion.

“I don't think they can live without any of them [Casilla, White and Phillips], to be honest,” Beckford told Sky Sports. “All of them have been amazing for Leeds this season and everything seems to start from those three guys.

“I think they are going to the difference in making to the Premier League or not making it. I think there is a lot of pressure put on all three of them, for good reason.”

Goalkeeper Casilla moved to Leeds from Spanish giants Real Madrid last January, and after an indifferent first six months, he has been outstanding during this campaign.

As for White, he is on a season-long loan from Brighton, and despite filling the big shoes of Pontus Jansson, he is thriving more than people thought he would.

But it could be argued that Leeds' best player is their very own, Phillips, who has grown into a top-quality performer in recent seasons.