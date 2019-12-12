Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'It's not good': Freddie Ljungberg provides injury update at Arsenal

John Verrall
Freddie Ljungberg the Arsenal Interim Head Coach during the Arsenal Press Conference at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 11, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.
Arsenal defenders Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney have added to Freddie Ljungberg's side's fitness issues.

Freddie Ljungberg has admitted to Football London that Arsenal’s injury problems are ‘not good’, ahead of his side’s match against Standard Liege tonight.

Arsenal defenders Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney both picked up injuries during Ljungberg’s side’s last match against West Ham United.

Bellerin pulled up in the warm-up, while Tierney damaged his shoulder during the first-half.

And Ljungberg worryingly admits that his squad is now strained, as they have so many players on the sidelines.

“Of course, it's not good,” Ljungberg said about Arsenal’s injuries.

 

“We got one in the warm up at West Ham, another full back in the game. It's one of those freak things. One is to the head, another is the shoulder in a tackle. We can't do much about it, obviously it puts a strain on the squad but that is how it is.”

Arsenal finally got back to winning ways in their last match against West Ham, as they ended a nine-game wait for a victory.

The Gunners’ game against Standard tonight in the Europa League has little importance to the North London, as Ljungberg’s side have already confirmed their qualification, but the interim boss is likely to want his side to continue their momentum.

Freddie Ljungberg the assistant first team coach of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon...

Arsenal still have work to do in the Premier League if they are to live up to expectations, as they are sat in ninth position as things standard.

Ljungberg’s side’s next domestic game comes against Manchester City, in what looks like an extremely tough test.

John Verrall

