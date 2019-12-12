Inside Edge: Has season 3 been confirmed? Karan Oberoi talks the future

It didn't take long for audiences to binge through season 2.

Fans are already looking ahead to Inside Edge season 3...

It's been an absolutely phenomenal year for television in 2019 - like seriously.

Obvious highlights include HBO's masterful Chernobyl miniseries, the exhilarating return of Stranger Things and the monumental conclusions to shows like Game of Thrones and Orange Is the New Black.

We've witnessed the end of some real gems, but for some, it feels like things are only just getting started.

There are plenty of great titles we could cite, but we're here to shine a light on the critically-acclaimed Inside Edge!

Inside Edge on Amazon Video

The series was created by Karan Anshuman and centres upon fictional T20 cricket team, Mumbai Mavericks. They play in the Power-Play League, which is essentially a take on the Indian Premier League.

It's a pretty big deal, actually.

Why? Because it's Amazon Prime Video's first-ever Indian original series. It arrived back in July 2017 and immediately earned an admirable fanbase for its story and range of excellent performances.

Inevitably, it was renewed for a second series, which has just premiered in December 2019. It's gone down a treat with audiences, many of which have already binged through it with pleasure. However, they're now left to ponder what's next...

Inside Edge: Has season 3 been confirmed?

It hasn't been officially confirmed. However...

As reported by IWM Buzz, the show's star - Karan Oberoi - has said season 3 has already been shot!

He has recently been involved in a harassment case, and in an interview, he said: “I shot for Season 2 just before I went through my ordeal [incarceration]. They had to edit out my character as I was not there to shoot. You won’t see me at all in Season 3 which has already been shot, because I was not available. But hopefully, I’ll be back in Season 4.”

The source also notes that season 4 will begin filming once season 3 has been released.

So, it looks like fans can expect it to return.

JUST FINISHED WATCHING INSIDE EDGE SEASON 2 ON @PrimeVideoIN



IT'S FANTASTIC. WAITING FOR SEASON 3@vivekoberoi @RichaChadha @SapnaPabbi — Suddhakalyan Nanda (@SuddhakalyanNa2) December 5, 2019

Fans talk Inside Edge on Twitter

A number of audiences have offered their thoughts on Twitter so far.

One recently wrote: "Amazing... Inside edge season 2... I just love both seasons. This time BHAISAAB is the best for me... What expression, style, acting... just awesome. Superb series"

Another tweeted: "@sayanigupta amazing work in Inside Edge season 2. Hats off," while another added: "Today I have watched all episodes of Inside Edge season 2. It was amazing, superb acting by @vivekoberoi and @Imangadbedi. Vayu was also superb..."

However, not everybody was won over, with one viewer also weighing in: "Inside Edge season 2 [is] a borefest... another Indian series that has a crappy season 2 after a great season 1.

We suppose you can't win them all!

