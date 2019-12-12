How to watch Rangers v Young Boys - TV Channel and live stream options

Rangers v Young Boys is crucial if Steven Gerrard's side are to progress into the knockout rounds for the first time since 2011.

While the Champions League group tables were finalised last night, December 12th is the turn of the Europa League teams to book their places in the knockout rounds.

Neil Lennon's Celtic side have already qualified but if Steven Gerrard's Rangers team want to join them they'll have to pass a tricky test in the form of Switzerland's Young Boys.

The Swiss team will be faced with the daunting atmosphere of a sold-out Ibrox.

But with tickets for the match all sold out, how can you catch the action?

Rangers v Young Boys

Rangers currently sit top of Group G with eight points to their name, just one point ahead of second-place Porto.

If Rangers can avoid defeat against Young Boys, they'll qualify automatically. If Steven Gerrard's team do lose, then they can still qualify if Porto v Feyenoord ends in a draw.

In the reverse fixture in Switzerland, Young Boys triumphed over Rangers 2-1 so the Glasgow outfit will have to be at their best to earn their revenge.

How to watch

Rangers v Young Boys will be shown live on BT Sport 3.

The match is set to kick-off at 20:00 and directly follows Cluj v Celtic so there likely won't be much build-up for the Rangers match itself.

Live stream options

Viewers can catch BT Sport's coverage while out and about with the BT Sport app.

Meanwhile, Sky and Virgin viewers can catch the match coverage via their respective Sky Go and Virgin TV Go apps providing you're already subscribed to BT Sport.