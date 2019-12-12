How to get your free BrewDog beer this election

Feel like you've earned a reward for voting in the 2019 election? BrewDog have got you covered.

General elections are never pleasant experiences as politicians vie for your vote at every opportunity.

What makes 2019's general election even worse is the fact that the vote is taking place in December for the first time since 1923.

As a result, we're greeted with the prospect of venturing out into the cold in order to cast our votes.

Luckily, brewery and pub chain BrewDog are offering up free pints to those who have voted to help wash away the winter chill.

But how can you claim your free beer?

What is BrewDog's free beer scheme?

BrewDog's free beer scheme is a brilliant way of enticing people to vote and rewarding them for doing so.

The scheme allows voters to claim a free beer from any of BrewDog's pubs or bars.

Not for the first time

The 2019 general election isn't actually the first time BrewDog have offered up free beer for voting.

The pub chain actually introduced the idea back in 2017 to try and entice more people to vote and when the 2019 election was announced fans of the idea quickly started asking for it to return.

How to claim your free beer

Claiming your free beer is easy enough.

Once you've voted, simply take a selfie of you outside the polling station and head over to your nearest BrewDog pub or bar.

Simply show your photo to the bar staff and claim your reward, a pint of BrewDog's signature Punk IPA (India Pale Ale).

If you've voted by post, fear not as you can still claim your free beer by showing the postal registration confirmation email on the 12th of December.

More info can be found on BrewDog's site here.