How to get Knotfest 2020 tickets: When and where is the UK Slipknot festival held?

Let's just say that 2020 is looking a whole lot heavier.

Wondering how to get Knotfest 2020 tickets? You're not alone!

Back in 1999, something changed the face of heavy music. Of course, we're talking about the release of Slipknot's debut self-titled album.

Today, it remains such a landmark release, but they swiftly proved that it was no fluke. In 2001, they released their most celebrated and accomplished record to date - Iowa - featuring such behemoth cuts as 'Left Behind', 'The Heretic Anthem' and 'People = S**t'.

Since then, they have released another four albums, taking time with their projects. All of them have been met with enthusiasm and acclaim, especially the most recent, 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, which was considered somewhat of a return to form by many.

They've treated fans no-end this year, but in 2020, there are no signs of slowing...

SING IT LOUD FOR ALL TO HEAR: When is Elf on TV?

Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs on stage during day 2 of Download festival 2019 at La Caja Magica on June 29, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

What is Knotfest?

Essentially, Knotfest is a music festival created by the singular Slipknot!

It was launched back in 2012 and saw the band play on a bill with the likes of Lamb of God, Deftones and more. It first took place in Iowa, but since then, it's become an even bigger phenomenon touring to Tokyo and beyond.

As the years have gone on, the line-up has been graced by the likes of Limp Bizkit, Korn, Bring Me the Horizon - you name them!

Its return in 2020 has been announced, but this time, it will finally head over to the UK!

WAIT, WHAT!? Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has fans confused!

How to get Knotfest tickets

As highlighted on the official website, pre-sale will kickstart on Thursday, December 19th 2019 at 10 am.

This will be open to members of the band's official fan club, which is called Outside The 9 - you know who you are! If you're not a member, you can join here.

General sale will more than likely commence the following day, but we'll keep an eye out for official updates.

Knotfest UK will take place on Saturday, August 22nd 2020 at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes. Although the rest of the line-up is yet to be confirmed, the site informs that it will be announced - along with on-site activities - early in 2020.

IT'S NOT OVER YET! New episodes of Fuller House coming in 2020!

The first ever #KnotfestUK is coming to The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on 22 August. Line-up, on-site activities + ticketing info coming soon. Outside The 9 Fan Club pre-sale begins 19 December.



Join OT9: https://t.co/2G4kIH928D

More info: https://t.co/dUiG7jAbru pic.twitter.com/fVYamDEQVT — Knotfest UK (@knotfestuk) December 11, 2019

Fans react to Knotfest UK on Twitter

Considering it's the first-ever Knotfest in the UK, fans are pretty damn excited about it.

A number of thoughts and opinions have surfaced on Twitter, with one recently writing: "I hope Knotfest UK is awful in all the best ways. That Static X gimmick, Soil, Alien Ant Farm, POD... all that s**t man."

Another simply tweeted: "Knotfest UK... Maybe things aren't that horrible anymore," while another joked: "They just had to announce Knotfest UK just before Christmas didn’t they."

Well, if you have a Slipknot fan in your life, you know what to get them. If that Slipknot fan happens to be yourself, so be it!

In other news, let's talk Snapchat Cameos.